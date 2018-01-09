Cayman makes a splash in dive awards

Several Cayman dive resorts were ranked among the best in the world by readers of one of the most popular scuba magazines on the shelves.

Scuba Diving magazine’s annual Gold List asks avid divers to rate their favorite operators, liveaboard boats, resorts and dive sites.

The list features 11 awards for Cayman businesses and attractions.

The destination was also classed as the best in the world for underwater photography, technical diving and visibility.

The Cayman Aggressor, which runs dive trips around all three islands, is ranked as the top liveaboard in the world.

Little Cayman Beach Resort, Sunset House in Grand Cayman, Southern Cross in Little Cayman, Cobalt Coast in West Bay and Compass Point dive center in East End are all ranked among the top 20 dive resorts.

Reef Divers on the Brac and Divetech in Grand Cayman are also ranked among the world’s top dive operators.

“It is really positive for the Cayman Islands as a whole,” said Jo Mikutowicz of Divetech.

“If you look at the article, there are Cayman businesses in the top 10 or 20 on every list.

“Scuba Diving magazine has a very large reach in print and on social media, so it is great exposure for the islands.”

Divetech’s local site at its Lighthouse Point headquarters, where visitors can explore a spectacular reef wall and visit the bronze sculpture, the Guardian of the Reef, was voted in the top five shore dives in the world.

The USS Kittiwake was ranked among the top wreck dives and the reef off Sunset House was classed among the most popular night dives.

Darwin’s Arch in the Galapagos Islands was voted the best dive site in the world, while Buddy Divers in Bonaire was ranked as the best dive resort.

Patricia Wuest, editor of Scuba Diving magazine, told the Compass that the islands had been a favorite among readers since the magazine began the Gold Awards in 1994.

She said, “There isn’t a diver on the planet who doesn’t love diving on any of the three Cayman Islands. After all, the trio of islands – Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman – offer spectacular year-round diving,” she said.

“The dive slate is impressive – jaw-dropping wall diving, clear, warm water, healthy reefs and awesome wreck diving. Whether you like shallow reefs or deep walls, a vibrant nightlife or napping in a hammock, you’ll find what you’re looking for in the Cayman Islands.”