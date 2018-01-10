Three injured in Shamrock Road accident

A three-car accident on Shamrock Road Tuesday night snarled traffic for more than an hour and injured three people. One of those injured was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extracted by fire crews, a fire service spokesperson said.

Westbound traffic was completely stopped for a short time. Cayman Islands police officials said the crash happened just after 7 p.m.

The accident involved a Honda Inspire, SsangYong Tivoli and a Dodge Caliber. The Honda crossed the center median into oncoming traffic. The Dodge ended up on its side.

Police spokesman Mikhail Campbell said he could not provide the exact sequence of events, but said the Honda’s trajectory across the center of the road was “not a spontaneous thing.”

The female driver of the Honda was the person trapped in the wreck. It took nearly an hour for crews, using the “Jaws of Life,” to remove her from the car, according to the fire service. She was taken to Cayman Islands Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SsangYong and a passenger in the Dodge were also taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for minor injuries and subsequently released. The driver of the Dodge was treated at the scene.

Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash. No one has been cited in the incident, but police are investigating and Mr. Campbell said it is possible that citations or charges may be made in the future.