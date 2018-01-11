From the runway to de road: Swanky launches CayMAS designs

The Swanky fashion show got off to a wild start with designs based off the "Lion King." - Photo: Alvaro Serey

The Cayman carnival spirit took on a New York City flare last weekend for the Swanky International Band Launch.

The sounds of soca mixed with musical favorites on the Harquail Theatre stage, for the Broadway-inspired sneak peek at this spring’s CayMAS.

The original works of local and Caribbean designers, slated to hit “de road” in May, took center stage as models donned looks inspired by Broadway hits like the “Lion King,” “Mamma Mia” and “Frozen.”

A lineup of exclusive, one-of-a-kind creations closed out the evening, showcasing the talent and skill of Cayman’s costume designers. These unique looks pulled inspiration from Tinker Bell, the bright lights of Broadway and nature.

One of these exclusive designs, worth $750, will be raffled off at the end of the month. The proceeds of this raffle will benefit the family of head Swanky designer Devika Singh. The funds will go toward her mother’s medical bills following a major health scare.

Many of the costumes that hit the Harquail Theatre stage were one of a kind.
Designs inspired by "Aladdin" enchanted the audience. - Photo: Alvaro Serey
This unique Tinkerbell costume, worn by Jamie Rogers, graced the Harquail stage during the Swanky International launch. - Photo: Alvaro Serey
Revel Nation pulled inspiration from ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.’ - Photo: Mark Muckenfuss
Revel Nation pulled inspiration from ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.’ - Photo: Mark Muckenfuss
The ‘Lion King’ lineup brought some color and fun to the Harquail Theatre stage.
The Swanky fashion show got off to a wild start with designs based off the "Lion King." - Photo: Alvaro Serey
Former Miss Cayman Islands contestant Mahalia Seymour shows off a costume inspired by ‘Grease.’ - Photos: Alvaro Serey

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.eventpro.ky.

