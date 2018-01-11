From the runway to de road: Swanky launches CayMAS designs

The Cayman carnival spirit took on a New York City flare last weekend for the Swanky International Band Launch.

The sounds of soca mixed with musical favorites on the Harquail Theatre stage, for the Broadway-inspired sneak peek at this spring’s CayMAS.

The original works of local and Caribbean designers, slated to hit “de road” in May, took center stage as models donned looks inspired by Broadway hits like the “Lion King,” “Mamma Mia” and “Frozen.”

A lineup of exclusive, one-of-a-kind creations closed out the evening, showcasing the talent and skill of Cayman’s costume designers. These unique looks pulled inspiration from Tinker Bell, the bright lights of Broadway and nature.

One of these exclusive designs, worth $750, will be raffled off at the end of the month. The proceeds of this raffle will benefit the family of head Swanky designer Devika Singh. The funds will go toward her mother’s medical bills following a major health scare.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.eventpro.ky.