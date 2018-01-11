‘Cocktails and Cabaret’ returns for two nights only

After a three-year sabbatical, “Cocktails and Cabaret” is returning to the Prospect Playhouse Theatre on Jan. 19 and 20.

Cayman-style Broadway Cabaret; that was the original idea. Back in 2012, drama student Melanie Ebanks was encouraged by her mentor to put on a production at the end of her summer training. What blossomed from this idea was a show that has come to the local stage almost every year since. “Cocktails and Cabaret” was born!

On that first night, the show raised more than $1,000 for the George Town Primary School performing space. The following year, after the tragic loss of her cousin, Zak Quappe, Ebanks wanted to put on the show again, broaden it and donate all proceeds to the Zak Quappe Memorial Scholarship Fund. “Cocktails and Cabaret” had a new purpose!

She approached Zak’s sister and parents who were happy to come on board, and was subsequently joined by a couple of friends keen to participate.

The production has had three successful runs, but in 2015, due to school commitments, the company has not been able to pull together another performance … until now.

The Zak Quappe Scholarship Fund

The scholarship fund is a program set up to assist young Caymanians in their dreams of becoming pilots. Zak was passionate about helping his friends look for jobs and build on their own success, so it was only fitting that the fund be the recipient of the show’s proceeds. “Cocktails and Cabaret” has raised more than $15,000 towards providing funding for young Caymanians who share Zak’s dream.

The fund has, to date, enabled two young Caymanians to get their pilot licenses; has provided funding for two years to the Clifton Hunter High School Flight club to assist with funding for its summer camp; and is now currently assisting a young Caymanian in the U.K. with training fees. Applications for the scholarship will open in February for this coming year.

The show

The company is back! Ebanks and Teri Quappe are back from the U.K.; Ebanks having started her professional career as an actor and Quappe preparing to graduate from the MetFilm School in London.

For two nights only, join them and their friends and fellow thespians Dominic Wheaton, Lani Bothwell and Rory Mann with Chuck and Barrie and Sea ‘N B band as they present Broadway for you, Cayman-style, with humor, cocktails and, of course, great music.

Hear songs from the latest Broadway hits “Come From Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “Waitress,” as well as classics from “Into the Woods,” “Cabaret” and “Les Miserables.”

The show is produced in association with the Cayman Drama Society.