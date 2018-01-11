Recording artist Aloe Blacc to perform at Kimpton

Music lovers have something to be excited about this weekend. For a while now, rumors have been swirling that the Kimpton Seafire + Spa would be hosting a concert this month, similar to the Toots and the Maytals event in 2017. We can now reveal that the rumors are true.

Grammy nominee and singing sensation Aloe Blacc will be performing for one night only at an outdoor concert on Saturday, starting at 8 p.m.

Being promoted as “a beach party like no other,” Seafire Stage will feature Blacc singing some of his top hits under the stars.

Free general admission is being offered to the public through ticket giveaways from local radio partners KISS FM and Cayrock. If they’d rather not take their chances and be guaranteed entry, people can also buy VIP tickets that include preferred center stage seating and an open bar from 8-11 p.m.

Prior to the concert, the resort’s restaurant, Ave, will host an exclusive Winemaker’s Dinner in collaboration with Napa Valley’s renowned Vineyard House. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests will join Vineyard House proprietor Jeremy Nickel for an exclusive tasting of various vintages, complemented by a four-course pairing, courtesy of the Seafire culinary team. A separate ticketed event from Seafire Stage, ticket prices for the Vineyard House experience are $225 per person. This also includes the VIP experience at the concert.

Aloe Blacc

With “Wake Me Up” – the 2013 mega-hit he sang and co-wrote for Swedish DJ Avicii and saw climb to number one in 102 countries across the globe – Aloe Blacc proved himself a singer/songwriter with an irresistible power to capture the complexities of human emotion. Now, with his third solo album “Lift Your Spirit,” the rapper-turned-singer pushes further into a folk/soul/pop fusion that’s both undeniably joyful and eye-opening in message. Adding an of-the-moment twist to the music of legends like Sly Stone and Stevie Wonder, “Lift Your Spirit” is built on songs that pair Blacc’s poetic yet incisive lyrics with huge hooks and relentless feel-good grooves.

He is teaming up with premier producers like Pharrell Williams, DJ Khalil and Rock Mafia to achieve a slick and smooth retro-soul sound. “On my last album I paid homage to the music of Curtis Mayfield and James Brown and Al Green,” says Blacc of 2010’s “Good Things,” which featured his breakthrough hit “I Need a Dollar.” “But for this one I wanted to go in a new direction and create a new, updated sound.”

Blacc began writing rap lyrics at age 9, put out his first hip-hop mixtape in 1996, and released his soul/R&B-laced debut album “Shine Through” in 2006. (A Southern California native born to Panamanian parents, Blacc is also well-schooled in salsa music, and has closely studied everything from psychedelic rock and funk to reggae and dancehall.)

“One of the reasons it was so great to work with Khalil is that he understands all the genres that have influenced me – from jazz to folk to Brazilian music to pop – and knew how to help me tap into those influences and make it sound amazing,” Blacc says.

With “Wake Me Up” having sold more than 2.8 million copies in the U.S., Blacc notes that one of his main ambitions is to use his surging popularity to affect social change while continuing to infuse his music with a mindful positivity.

“What it comes down to in my songwriting is trying to tell the story of the underdog and all the obstacles they have to overcome in this life,” says Blacc of the songs on “Lift Your Spirit” and his overall body of work. “The stories in my songs are about the common individual and all the struggles they’re dealing with everyday, and also all the hopes and aspirations that they have. It’s about reflecting all of that, and at the same time getting people to sing along and feel good and just celebrate being here.”

For tickets and more information about Seafire Stage, visit seafireresortandspa.com or www.eventbrite.com.