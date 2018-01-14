Milo Dack

[email protected]

Aloe Blacc, known best for his vocals and co-writing of “Wake Me Up” with Avicii, found himself at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, where he performed to the people of the Cayman Islands on Saturday evening.

Despite rain, the show at the beach resort went ahead as scheduled. The showers cleared up by the time Mr. Blacc hit the stage to headline the Kimpton event, where he belted out renditions of his hit songs, like “I Need a Dollar,” and covers of other famous numbers that had the crowd dancing and singing along throughout the performance.

A highlight of the evening was his heartfelt tribute to Stevie Wonder, Mr. Blacc’s musical inspiration. The performer paid respects to the multiple Grammy Award-winning legend and went on to perform a medley of some of Mr. Wonder’s famous songs that had everyone joining in with the grooves and singing along.