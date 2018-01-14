Careers Fair expose students to various professional paths

Students at Clifton Hunter High School met more than 50 career representatives at the school’s Career Fair Friday morning.

The purpose of the fair, “Paving Pathways: Powering Possibilities,” exposed students in Years 7-11 to various career paths and provided them with opportunities to network with potential employers in the hope of securing internships or summer employment.

Visiting the different career booths, Khalia Gordon, a Year 11 student, said she liked Maples and Calder booth.

“I applied there for a summer job. I also visited some of the other booths such as … Health City to see which is best for me.”

Maria Lewis, also a Year 11 student, said she was thinking of entering the accounting field or information technology. Jasmine Brook said she wanted to go somewhere in the medical field.

A career in banking, medical work, hospitality and the Prison Service were but a few of the many options on display for students to take useful information.

Ezzard Miller, MLA for North Side, also visited the fair to chat with students. Visiting the government’s Public Works Department booth, Mr. Miller explained to students the importance of Cayman’s construction field and how he too, at one time, found that having skills in the construction field can prove very important.

It is anticipated that through their participation in the Careers Fair, students will be able to garner useful information, make important connections and be inspired to take the next step toward achieving their goals, according to a release from the Ministry of Education, Youth Sports Agriculture and Lands on behalf of the school.