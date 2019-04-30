Chefs gather for ‘Around the Table’ event

Some of Cayman’s top chefs will get together at The Ritz-Carlton on Thursday evening, May 2, to serve up some mouth-watering dishes and help out the islands’ up-and-coming young culinary talents at the same time.

The Ritz-Carlton will host the second annual ‘Around the Table’ event to raise funds for the National Youth Culinary Programme.

Chefs from several of Cayman’s best restaurants will serve up their creations at a family-style dinner at the hotel’s Harbour Club.

The evening will feature dishes from Chef Thomas Tennant, as well as from chefs at The Ritz-Carlton, Cracked Conch, the Kimpton Seafire, Ragazzi, Nyamaste, Saucha and the Cayman Culinary Society. Desserts will be provided by the Marriott, the Westin, Agua and Mise en Place. Young chefs from the National Youth Culinary Programme will also be cooking for the guests, serving up a jerk chicken dish.

The dinner will be accompanied by wines provided by Premier, Celebrations will set up the venue, and all Ritz-Carlton employees will be working on a voluntary basis on the night.

Proceeds from the event, which begins at 6:30pm, will go towards funding the culinary programme students who will compete regionally against other aspiring Caribbean chefs in Barbados this summer.

At last year’s culinary competition in Barbados, the Cayman team brought home a silver trophy for their overall performance, as well as individual gold and bronze medals.

For tickets for ‘Around the Table’, which cost $150, call 815-6912.