Students learn about counterfeit issues

Clifton Hunter High School students learned about trademark and counterfeit issues on Tuesday.

Shantel Ritch, Victoria Whittaker and Larissa Bennett of law firm HSM IP Ltd. presented the International Trademark Association’s ‘Unreal Campaign’ to more than 150 students at the North Side school.

The Unreal Campaign is a consumer awareness programme aimed at educating teenagers about the importance of trademarks, intellectual property and the dangers of counterfeit products.

Ritch, Whittaker and Bennett, who are intellectual property assistants, explained the importance of registering trademarks, which can be a word, design, service mark, building shape and more. They also stressed the economic impacts of people purchasing knock-off products and how these inferior products can affect people’s health and safety, a press release from HSM IP stated.

As part of the presentation, the students took part in a game called ‘spot a fake’, where they had to guess between two similar looking products and identify the reasons as to why one of them was the fake.

This was the fifth time HSM IP, a specialist intellectual property law practice in Cayman, presented the Unreal Campaign. The last presentation took place on Nov. 29 at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC).

“We are proud to once again put on this presentation for our local community,” HSM IP Managing Partner Huw Moses said in the release. “It is important to get the word out on the negative effects of counterfeit products that not only harm business owners but consumers as well.”