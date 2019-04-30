National Gallery hosts art talks

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands will be hosting several art-related talks in the next week and a half.

On Wednesday evening, May 1, artists John Broad, Suvi Hayden and Chris Mann, who are featured in the ‘Cross Currents’ exhibit now on display at the gallery, will discuss inspiration and practice.

On Friday, May 3, former director of the Bermuda National Gallery, Lisa Howie, will talk about expanding and developing the Bermuda Biennial art exhibit.

‘Cross Currents’ is the first edition of what is expected to be a biennial show and part of the discussion will include how to develop and grow the biennial.

Amanda Coulson, founder of the New York’s international Volta Art Fair and director of the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas, will lecture on ‘Making the Connecting – Accessing opportunities at Biennials and Art Fairs’ on Friday, May 10.

All events begin at 6pm and are free and open to the public.