Cayman’s business community packed the ballroom at the Kimpton Thursday morning for the quarterly breakfast sponsored by employment agency Stepping Stones and to hear a talk by motivational speaker Floyd Woodrow.

Woodrow, who spent 23 years in the UK’s Special Air Service, a special forces unit of the British Army, was deployed to Afghanistan four times and was decorated with the Distinguished Conduct Medal. He now owns several businesses and recently established a foundation to bring his leadership philosophy to schools in England.

He is also the author of three books on leadership and self actualisation.

‘Compass For Life’ is Woodrow’s framework for coaching businesses and individuals, incorporating various aspects of character to encourage personal growth.

Rhiannon Woodrow, Floyd’s daughter, is a senior recruiter for Stepping Stones and invited him to speak to the gathering while he is on holiday here.

She said she wanted the company’s clients to gain a different perspective.

“I think people get to take away how they can improve work in a professional capacity, as well as a personal capacity,” she said.

Floyd Woodrow said he did not have to alter his message to fit the local business community.

“The concept itself works with five-year-old children to ambassadors,” he said of his framework. “I’ve had the compass designed in Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish. It allows people to engage with the idea of going on a journey.”

That journey, he said, is as much about getting in touch with emotional needs as it is about success.

“Life is a journey and it’s about being the best version of yourself,” Woodrow said. “It’s also about giving back to society.”

His way of giving back is through his new Compass For Life Foundation.

“The foundation helps disadvantaged kids bridge the education gap,” he said. It operates by introducing teachers and staff to his leadership framework. He expects to reach “thousands” of schools in the UK and beyond. “I will do it on a global scale”.

He said he feels pressed to live up to the ideals he promotes.

“It’s not good, me saying these things without doing stuff myself,” he said. “That’s what you get juiced on every day.

“It’s not about being perfect. It’s about gaining experience, growing and just trying to be the best version of yourself.”