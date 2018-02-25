KAABOO Cayman festival gets kickoff

KAABOO Cayman
Minister of Commerce Joey Hew and Marc Langevin, general manager of the Ritz-Carlton
KAABOO’s Jenn Vernon with Compass publishers David and Vicki Legge
Jackie Doak, president of Dart Real Estate, with Cynthia Hew
Francis Omar, Courtney McTaggart, Karis Docen, Sonia Sajnani and Aaron Bernardo
Jason Felts, chief marketing officer of KAABOO, with Mark VanDevelde, CEO of Dart Enterprises - Photos: Maggie Jackson
Kiristen Cousins, Deana Kapiskosky, Josephine Imparato, Thomas Marriott and Jacqueline Imparato
Tammi Sulliman, Pilar Bush and Sue Nickason with the Dart organization
Kathy Jackson and Tania Knapik
Suzy Soto with MLAs David Wight and Barbara Conolly

A crowd of about 150 people attended a KAABOO kickoff event on Thursday night at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa’s Tiki Beach.

Hosted by the co-sponsors of KAABOO Cayman – Virgin Produced and Dart Enterprises – the party crowd heard the official announcement of the planned music and entertainment festival for Feb. 15-16, 2018.

Modeled after the three-year-old KAABOO festival in San Diego, organizers plan to bring in a slate of 25 music and comedy performers. The festival will also have an art exhibit/sale component, gourmet food demonstrations and indulgent amenities such as spa treatments.

“Everybody’s really been thirsting for live entertainment and live events,” said Jason Felts, chief marketing and brand officer for KAABOO. “It’s not just like [one] stage, which is what everyone is used to here.”

The 37-acre festival site, currently being cleared north of the Kimpton, will feature two open-air stages for music, an enclosed air-conditioned comedy club, an art gallery and food stations.

Mr. Felts said he is working to “create a world-class event.”

The lineup for the festival will not be announced until May 15, but discounted tickets are currently on sale on kaaboocayman.com.

Two-day general admission tickets are $150 and VIP tickets are available for $625 and $12,000. The “blind” tickets will be on sale through March 31.

