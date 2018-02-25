KAABOO Cayman festival gets kickoff

KAABOO Cayman 1 of 9

A crowd of about 150 people attended a KAABOO kickoff event on Thursday night at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa’s Tiki Beach.

Hosted by the co-sponsors of KAABOO Cayman – Virgin Produced and Dart Enterprises – the party crowd heard the official announcement of the planned music and entertainment festival for Feb. 15-16, 2018.

Modeled after the three-year-old KAABOO festival in San Diego, organizers plan to bring in a slate of 25 music and comedy performers. The festival will also have an art exhibit/sale component, gourmet food demonstrations and indulgent amenities such as spa treatments.

“Everybody’s really been thirsting for live entertainment and live events,” said Jason Felts, chief marketing and brand officer for KAABOO. “It’s not just like [one] stage, which is what everyone is used to here.”

The 37-acre festival site, currently being cleared north of the Kimpton, will feature two open-air stages for music, an enclosed air-conditioned comedy club, an art gallery and food stations.

Mr. Felts said he is working to “create a world-class event.”

The lineup for the festival will not be announced until May 15, but discounted tickets are currently on sale on kaaboocayman.com.

Two-day general admission tickets are $150 and VIP tickets are available for $625 and $12,000. The “blind” tickets will be on sale through March 31.