Report: Prospect Primary makes satisfactory progress

A new assessment report says Prospect Primary School has made satisfactory or good progress on the recommendations it was given as part of a school inspection during the 2014/15 academic year.

The Office of Education Standards issued a report on Wednesday as part of an ongoing series of assessments of all public primary schools. The assessments are expected to be completed before the beginning of the next school year. Reports on Bodden Town and Savannah primary schools were published in January.

Evaluators gave the school a rating of good in addressing the issues of reviewing the quality of teaching and in increasing the pace of lessons in order to cover more material. The school received a satisfactory rating on three other concerns: marking work so students know what to do to improve; meeting student’s individual needs in lesson plans; and stressing fundamentals in teaching math.

Perhaps the area indicated as needing the most improvement was in helping more students succeed at a higher level.

“Standards in reading and writing had improved since 2016/17,” the report said, “but remained broadly in line with the international average and curriculum expectations. Assessment data indicated that more were capable of achieving at the highest level and the school needed to develop further programmes of intervention, at an earlier stage, to help all students meet their potential.”

Surveys of parents, students and faculty were largely positive.

Eighty percent of parents said they were satisfied with the school’s quality of education. Staff members gave the school a perfect score on that account.

Much like Bodden Town and Savannah, the most negative responses were given for questions regarding parent/teacher meetings and students with special needs. Just 62 percent of staff said parent/teacher meetings were useful. And the numbers were closely split on whether special needs students were given adequate support, with 46 percent saying yes, while 38 percent said no. When that question was put to parents, the respective split was 40 percent to 13 percent, with 47 percent saying they did not know.

The full survey can be found online at www.pocs.gov.ky. Click on the “Publications” link under the heading “Freedom of Information,” then click on the “Office of Education Standards” link.