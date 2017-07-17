The charity 100 Women in Finance raised almost $50,000 at its recent Barefoot Beach Gala for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

The gala at Royal Palms included a Veuve Cliquot Champagne tent and a Gelato & Co. cart. Raffle winners went home with prizes including return flights to Miami, courtesy of Cayman Airways; a two-night stay at EPIC, a Kimpton luxury Miami hotel; and two flights to anywhere JetBlue flies.

Philanthropy Co-Chairwoman Nadia Hardie said, “This was one of the best attended galas we’ve had,” and thanked all sponsors for their support.

Co-Chairwoman Leanne Golding also thanked the sponsors, including media sponsor Pinnacle Media, as well as all the people who attended.

Worldwide, 100 Women in Finance has raised more than US$40 million for philanthropic causes in the areas of women’s and family health, education and mentoring.

The Cayman branch of 100 Women in Finance aligns its yearly objectives to 100WF’s global theme, which rotates on an annual basis to ensure the greatest impact for local communities. For 2017, the theme is Women’s and Family Health.

This year, 100WF will be the official sponsor of the Breast Cancer Foundation’s Wellness Program, which provides support and services to breast cancer patients and their families that may otherwise be unavailable or financially out of reach.

In Cayman, 100WF has more than 600 members; worldwide, the organization has more than 15,000 professional women in the finance and alternative investment industries.

The group’s next fundraiser in Cayman will be its Corporate Mixology Competition on Sept. 21.