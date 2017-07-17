Four students from the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre will be working with the HSM Group law firm this summer.

Keanuanna Melwood, Gabriel Morla, Tianna Ramgeet and Tagh-Jay Wilson have been selected to join HSM’s summer internship program.

The interns will gain experience in such areas as Intellectual Property, Debt Collection and Immigration. Attorneys Sophie Davies, Sarah Alison and Alistair David will oversee their progress.

HSM has worked with CIFEC since 2012 and six graduates of that program are now part of the firm’s staff.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to train the CIFEC students, especially the students who may be interested in pursuing a career in law,” HSM managing partner Huw Moses said in a press release.