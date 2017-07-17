Older model vehicles stolen in George Town

Royal Cayman Islands Police are searching for three older model vehicles that were stolen late last week from various locations around George Town.

The first theft happened sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning and involved a 1998 white Mercedes-Benz that was taken from an address on Rock Hole Road.

The Mercedes owner was off island at the time the car was taken. The owner told police the number plates on the car were stolen two weeks before the vehicle was taken.

The second theft was reported around 1:40 a.m. Saturday from South Church Street. Police said the black 2001 KTM-640 motorcycle was taken about an hour after it was driven home by its owner.

Also Saturday, around 4:20 a.m., a white Ford F250 truck was reported stolen from Washington Boulevard near Eastern Avenue.

The owner said he had driven there to attend a nearby bar and, when he returned, he could not find his vehicle.

None of the vehicles had been reported recovered by press time Monday.