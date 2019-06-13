The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is advising the motoring public to expect delays on Friday afternoon as a funeral procession for the late Justice Charles Quin will be under way.

The procession will start from Bodden Funeral Home on Walkers Road, and travel via Walkers Road, Smith Road, Huldah Avenue, North Sound Road, Godfrey Nixon Way and Eastern Avenue to St. George’s Anglican Church on Courts Road.

Police said the procession is expected to take place between noon and 5pm.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution if travelling in these areas during this time, and to anticipate possible delays,” the RCIPS said in an advisory.

Judicial Administration officials said the court will close early on Friday to enable court staff to attend the memorial service. The court will close at 1pm and the memorial service will be held at 3pm at St. George’s Anglican Church.