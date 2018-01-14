Letter: Everyone plays a part in waste disposal

Regarding the article “Grand Cayman’s trash problem continues to pile up” (Jan. 6):

As a visitor who has enjoyed staying on Grand Cayman with its impressive beaches and wonderful climate, you have to wonder how it is that an island, which relies on tourism, hasn’t yet got to grips with its unsightly waste problems. On an island where everything is imported and packaged, the situation isn’t helped by what locals call “Mount Trashmore”, the unsightly, malodorous landfill site.

Locally there is overuse by food outlets of non-recyclable cups, packaging and containers, which could be reduced by using recyclable or degradable materials. There is also the need to raise the awareness of environmental problems caused by the casually thrown away take-away food containers and trash that litter the roadside and the undergrowth.

Whilst fingers point to local government, accusing it of not doing enough, surely everyone, including tourists, should be playing their part in disposing of waste responsibly. Local people should also be lobbying for new recycling and waste disposal facilities before there is an ecological “mishap”.

Ian Read

Launceston, Cornwall, UK