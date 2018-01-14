Taxi van driver charged in Jamaican doctor’s death

An elderly taxi van driver was charged Friday in connection with a deadly July 2017 crash at Owen Roberts International Airport.

The 70-year-old Bodden Town man was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving in the July 17, 2017 smash that killed Dr. Vary Jones-Leslie of Jamaica.

The cab driver, who was not identified by police, is due to appear in court Feb. 5.

Dr. Jones-Leslie, 62, an obstetrician-gynecologist, had arrived in Cayman that morning for a temporary shift at the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was a substitute to assist local physicians. It was an arrangement Dr. Jones-Leslie had participated in a number of times for the Health Services Authority.

It appeared that Dr. Jones-Leslie was attempting to walk across the three-lane Owen Roberts Drive just north of the airport terminal around 10:45 a.m. that Monday when she was struck, police said. The taxi van that hit her showed significant damage on the right side of its hood. She died a day after the crash on July 18.

Some bags she had apparently been carrying on a trolley were strewn across the road, and first responders found her lying in the middle of the street.

Dr. Jones-Leslie was remembered by colleagues in Jamaica as a pioneer in the field of women’s health, having served as one of the first female obstetrician-gynecologists to practice in the Caribbean island nation.