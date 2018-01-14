Taxi van driver charged in Jamaican doctor’s death

By
Brent Fuller
-
A van passes by the scene of the fatal July 17, 2017 crash at Owen Roberts Airport. The taxi van driver involved was charged Friday and is due to appear in court Feb. 5. – Photo: Brent Fuller

An elderly taxi van driver was charged Friday in connection with a deadly July 2017 crash at Owen Roberts International Airport.

The 70-year-old Bodden Town man was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving in the July 17, 2017 smash that killed Dr. Vary Jones-Leslie of Jamaica.

The cab driver, who was not identified by police, is due to appear in court Feb. 5.

Dr. Jones-Leslie, 62, an obstetrician-gynecologist, had arrived in Cayman that morning for a temporary shift at the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was a substitute to assist local physicians. It was an arrangement Dr. Jones-Leslie had participated in a number of times for the Health Services Authority.

It appeared that Dr. Jones-Leslie was attempting to walk across the three-lane Owen Roberts Drive just north of the airport terminal around 10:45 a.m. that Monday when she was struck, police said. The taxi van that hit her showed significant damage on the right side of its hood. She died a day after the crash on July 18.

Some bags she had apparently been carrying on a trolley were strewn across the road, and first responders found her lying in the middle of the street.

Dr. Jones-Leslie was remembered by colleagues in Jamaica as a pioneer in the field of women’s health, having served as one of the first female obstetrician-gynecologists to practice in the Caribbean island nation.

