Adrian Stephen Porter was found in contempt of court while awaiting sentencing on a charge of common assault Tuesday in Magistrate Philippa McFarlane’s courtroom.

Mr. Porter, who had been found guilty at trial, was ordered to undergo a social inquiry report before sentencing. Magistrate McFarlane began reading the findings of the report, and she said Mr. Porter had “no interest in taking part in the process” and had “contempt for the process.”

“Exactly,” Mr. Porter said in response to the magistrate.

Magistrate McFarlane warned Mr. Porter that he could be found in contempt, and she said she would not tolerate attitudes like the one he had displayed in previous trips to her courtroom.

A few moments later, after Mr. Porter angrily responded to Magistrate McFarlane’s assertion that he had made an “entirely unprovoked attack on a female,” the defendant was found in contempt.

Mr. Porter will return to Magistrate McFarlane’s court for sentencing on common assault Wednesday.