Equipment failure during scheduled maintenance and upgrade work on a transmission loop led to power outages in a number of districts on Grand Cayman Friday, the Caribbean Utilities Company said.

In a statement, the utility company said about half of its 28,000 customers were affected by the outage, which lasted from 7:20 a.m. to 8:27 a.m. Friday. Areas affected included Frank Sound, North Side, East End, Bodden Town, Savannah, Prospect and parts of George Town.

“This interruption to service was caused by equipment failure within the transmission loop feeding the Eastern Districts during scheduled maintenance and upgrades of the back-up section of the transmission loop,” the company said in the statement.