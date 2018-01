The National Roads Authority advised that it will be carrying out roadwork on a section of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway Wednesday.

The work, along the northbound carriageway near the old Hyatt hotel, will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day. Motorists are urged to use caution when driving in this area.

According to the National Roads Authority, the work is being carried out to repair damage caused by trenching.