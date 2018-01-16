Stray dogs rounded up after man bitten

Police and Department of Agriculture officers rounded up three stray dogs after a cyclist in West Bay reported being bitten and chased by the dogs.

According to a police statement, the man reported that he was chased while on his bicycle by three dogs near Finch Drive, and had been bitten on the ankle. The next day, neighborhood police and Department of Agriculture Animal Control officers carried out a joint operation and captured three dogs.

“Ferocious dog reports like these, as well as related reports concerning stray dogs, have continued apace into the new year across the Cayman Islands,” a police spokesperson said, adding that last year police responded to 142 reports of ferocious dogs, 39 reports of dogs dangerously out of control and 32 stray dogs reports.

So far this year, there have been eight reports of ferocious dogs, two reports of dogs dangerously out of control and three reports of stray dogs, police said.

“RCIPS Officers and DoA will be cooperating closely this year to run joint operations and remove the threat that ferocious dogs can pose, especially to children,” the statement noted.

Brian Crichlow, assistant director of the Department of Agriculture, said dog bites and attacks “are a very real public safety concern.”

“Joint operations like these with the RCIPS are one critical step, along with the continued outreach and education of dog owners,” he added.

The police area commander of West Bay, Inspector Lloyd Marriott, said residents regularly complained of “ferocious dogs, whether they be strays or not.

“They cause real fear on the street,” he said. “If residents provide us with good descriptions and the location of animals who are posing a threat, we can work more effectively with DoA to address it.”