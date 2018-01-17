Junior golf qualifiers, round 2

Cayman’s junior golfers teed up at the North Sound Golf Club for the second round of the National Team Qualifiers Sunday.

In tough conditions, the Juniors demonstrated determination, patience and a true passion for the game, battling light rain and cold 25 mph winds on the course.

This was the second round of qualifying for the team to represent Cayman in the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championship, which will be played at the Caymanas Golf & Country Club, St. Catherine, Jamaica, in July.

In the girls 11-13 age group, Lauren Needham and Holly Mclean both shot very impressive 79s.

The boys 14-15 age group played off the blue tees and Justin Hastings shot 76, Aaron Jarvis 78 and Tom Dickens 93.

In the boys 11-13 age group, playing off the white tees, seven golfers competed for two spots. James Bould shot 86 while Andy Hastings shot 90. Other scores were Todd Purton 94, James Rees 102, Sam Mclean 109, Matthew Rees 108 and Zach Garnett 108. James Bould holds an overall two round lead of 3 over Andy Hastings.

The third of four qualifying rounds will be held at The Ritz-Carlton on Feb. 3. The best three scores for each golfer will be counted toward their final score to determine the qualifiers for each age group.

The Junior Team for the Championships will be announced in late February.