Adult equestrians tie for top honors

Equestrians competed over the weekend in the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation’s second National Dressage Show of the season. Judging for the third time in the past three years was USEF Senior Judge Cindy Canace of Blairstown, New Jersey, whom the CIEF brought in for the event.

Conditions were extremely windy which gave some competitors trouble as a few horses were unnerved by the weather.

Overall, however, most riders posted excellent scores and there was a tie for the adult high point winner. Milly Serpell, riding her horse, Sunday’s Edition, and Eve van den Bol, riding her horse, Whindlass, earned the same total score at Training Level Test 3. Even after the rules were applied, which use collective marks and rider’s position to break ties, the two remained evenly placed. This is the first time in CIEF history that a tie has occurred for high point winner.

“It was great to share the award with Milly, as we frequently train together. We were both able to produce great rides, even through our horses are complete opposites,” said Ms. van den Bol.

Jardae Barnes won the junior high point award riding Austin, and in her first CIEF show ever, Melody Allenger won the Introductory B Test riding It’s a Secret with an excellent score of 68.125%.

The next horse show sponsored by the CIEF will be National Jumping Series #2 at the Equestrian Center located on the Linford Pierson Highway on Jan. 28 starting at 8 a.m. As always, spectators are welcome and admission is free.

