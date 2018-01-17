Police make 10 DUI arrests over weekend

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service made 10 arrests for driving under the influence last weekend as part of its ongoing traffic enforcement operations.

One driver, a 45-year-old man from East End, was stopped Friday at 11:55 p.m. after officers observed him overtaking a patrol car on an unbroken white line. The driver was stopped and breath-tested and found to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.173 percent. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later bailed.

Another man was stopped at 3 p.m. on Saturday after officers observed him unsteadily exiting a bar with a plastic cup in hand. The man entered a vehicle and attempted to drive and was stopped immediately by the officers, who subsequently confirmed there was alcohol in the plastic cup.

The 24-year-old man, now out on police bail, was found to be driving on a provisional license. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a blood-alcohol content of 0.174 percent. He was also arrested for driving without accompaniment, driving without insurance and consuming alcohol in a vehicular conveyance.

The police approached another car shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday after an officer observed that the vehicle was stopped on South Sound Road. The driver was found to be asleep at the wheel. When awoken by police, he appeared to be unsteady on his feet and displayed other signs of intoxication. The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was later found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.219 percent.

“The DUI arrests arising from our ongoing operations underscore just how many people continue to insist on driving under the influence, especially on the weekends,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “While part of our aim is to catch such individuals before they can cause a tragedy, the only safe solution is for those who drink to simply not drive.

“That is why we continue to appeal to the public to assist us in making the roads safer by avoiding drinking and driving, and by letting us know when you see someone who chooses to get behind the wheel while clearly intoxicated.”