Police respond to parking lot robbery

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service responded to the scene of a robbery in a parking lot on West Bay Road shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Four men had been in a parking lot north of the Galleria roundabout when two vehicles – a sedan and a light-colored CR-V – pulled into the lot.

Three men – one armed with a machete – and a woman exited the vehicles, approached the men and demanded cash from them. A fracas ensued, and one of the men sustained a small laceration to the back of his head. The suspects made off with personal items and left the scene in their vehicles.

The person wounded was taken to Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and later released.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.