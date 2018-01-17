Proud of Them: Kareem Foster honored for sporting achievements

Amateur footballer Kareem George Foster, 17, of Bodden Town, has been honored for his achievements in the field of sports.

Having started playing in earnest in primary school, his natural ability and willingness to train hard led to him becoming the youngest ever member of the Truth for Youth School squad at 7 years old. He captained the winning team in the Under-9 inter-primary school football league and was a member of the champion team in the Touch of Elegance under-12s basketball league.

In Grade 6, Kareem was selected to be head boy at Truth for Youth and held other leadership positions there, including prefect and house captain.

While at Clifton Hunter, Kareem went onto further develop his talents. In 2015, he received a “hat trick” of awards at the Cayman Islands Football Association awards ceremony by winning the Under-15 Top Goal Scorer, Most Valuable Player in the FA Cup, and League’s Most Valuable Player.

During that year, Kareem was twice voted winner of Digicel’s Sportsperson of the Week and helped take the Cayman Islands to third place in a regional under-15 boys championship in St. Maarten.

Known for his prodigious talent, Kareem played in the men’s premier league at just 16 years old with the Cayman Athletics Sports Club, under the guidance of coach Gillie Seymour. It was during this time he received the Cayman Sports Buzz Footballer of the Week Award on an unprecedented two occasions and perfected his signature “flip” after scoring a goal. Kareem is a member of the Cayman Islands Under-20s national side, his talents bringing him to the attention of British football scouts. He was subsequently headhunted and trained with both Swindon Town and Ipswich Town teams, scoring the winning goal for the latter against Nottingham Forest.

On and off the football pitch, Kareem leads his peers by example, by not giving in to adversity. He won golds in the long jump and the high jump at a track and field meet while recovering from a fractured shoulder earlier this year.

Kareem’s community activities while at school included volunteering as George Town Football Camp’s youth coach and being a youth referee in the Primary Schools Football League.

Kareem’s goal is to continue growing as a footballer while concentrating on his education. He is currently studying at Loughborough College in the U.K. and is on a two-year football scholarship from London Rangers Football Club, where he plays for both the club’s Under-18s and men’s teams.

The Proud of Them initiative recognizes the positive achievements of young people between the ages of 10 and 25. Through a public nomination process, individuals are honored in various categories. Each person selected is featured for six months on billboards across the Cayman Islands and receives a certificate and $500.