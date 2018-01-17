Some four months after laying out cones and changing the alignment of a roughly 0.7-mile stretch of South Sound Road to allow for the development of a boardwalk and other amenities in the area, government announced this week that construction on the project will begin on Feb. 19.

The project along South Sound Road entails the construction of a 1,500-foot-long boardwalk, benches, parking, and a bike lane in the South Sound area near the Cayman Crossing subdivision.

Government had originally submitted plans for the development in June 2016 as part of an overall beautification and improvement scheme for the area. In October 2016, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that work would be completed by the end of that year.

However, no work seemed to have taken place until the National Roads Authority changed the alignment of the road and announced last September that the change was made to accommodate the boardwalk construction. Dozens of traffic cones have extended along the roadside for months, but no work has taken place.

Government explained in a press release this week that it was working out “technical details” with the project contractor.

“A contract was signed with The Phoenix Construction Group late last year, but some final technical details had to be worked out prior to commencement,” the announcement states, adding that work should be completed by the end of June. Government did not provide an estimated cost for the development.