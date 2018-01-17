Cayman musician ‘Calypso Cowboy’ still in hospital

Dexter Bodden, “The Calypso Cowboy,” remained in hospital Wednesday after he was shot outside his George Town home Monday night.

Mr. Bodden underwent additional surgeries Tuesday and Wednesday and remained in “critical but stable” condition as of press time Wednesday.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is still investigating the case and had made no arrests in connection with the attack as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Mr. Bodden was attacked outside his home near the intersection of Avon Way and Eastern Avenue around 6:30 p.m. by a lone gunman who fired shots into his vehicle.