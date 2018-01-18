50 years ago: Honda thefts; Chamber backs Cayman dollars

In the Jan. 18, 1968 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following story about the theft of Honda cars appeared:

“There has been a spate of thefts of Hondas, about six have been reported, which appears to be due to the fact that no spare parts are available here.

“In each case, the vehicle has been stolen, stripped of parts and dumped, usually somewhere on the West Bay Road.

“Owners of Hondas are therefore warned to take particular note of this trend.”

The following story, titled “Chamber of Commerce members favour Cayman dollars: The $$ Question,” appeared on the front page:

“Currency was the BIG question on the agenda when the Chamber of Commerce held an Extraordinary General Meeting of members on Thursday last at the Town Hall.

“The rate of exchange to be used by the mercantile community in accepting dollars for sterling-priced goods and in cashing travellers’ cheques came up for discussion in view of the fact that there has been a good amount of confusion on the issue. It was discovered at this meeting that visitors tendering U.S. dollars had been receiving different exchange rates from different sources, i.e., 8/-, 8/1d or 8/4d being in the majority. The banks pay 8/1d for currency and 8/3d for travellers’ cheques and the Hotel Association had recently agreed to use the figure of 8/-.

“Two proposals were placed before the meeting, one from Capt. E. Kirkconnell who moved that the merchants should use the same rate of exchange as the banks for U.S. or Canadian currency. The counter proposal was moved by Mr. Jim Bodden, i.e., that the Chamber recommend that its members use the exchange rate of $2.40.

“The voting on these motions was taken several times and proved to be almost 50-50. To break the deadlock, Mr. Ian Kennedy proposed that the Chamber recommend to its members that they use either the current bank rate or $2.40 and this was unanimously approved.”