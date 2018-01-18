Road closures for Heroes Day

Several roads and junctions will be closed in the run-up to Monday’s National Heroes Day and throughout the day of the ceremony.

Closures will begin from 7 p.m. Friday, and remain in place until 9 p.m. Monday, to allow for setup and breakdown, organizers said. However, the roads will be temporarily reopened between noon and midnight on Saturday.

The road and junction closures are as follows:

The top of Fort Street at the junction of Fort Street and North Church Street

The bottom of Fort Street by the Clock Tower; Edward Street at the junction of Edward Street and Main Street

The end of Edward Street, at the junction of Edward Street and Cardinall Avenue

Albert Panton Street at the junction of Albert Panton Street and Cardinall Avenue.

Organizers advised that customers will have access to businesses and banking, for those establishments open on Saturday and on the holiday Monday.