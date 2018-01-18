The Garden Club of Grand Cayman will be hosting its Annual Family Fun Day at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., promising entertainment for all.

Activities will include children’s lawn games, a magic show, a children’s craft table, a tombola, plant sale and a children’s feel-touch-and-learn Nature Table, which will hold an array of deceased insects, nests and skeletons.

In addition, there will be face painting and an exciting Butterfly Trail to follow through the woodland park area, so visitors can admire all the amazing plants, whilst identifying the native butterflies. The Heritage area will also be open so guests can see what life was like on the island many years ago.

Guests can book tours of the Blue Iguana Recovery Program throughout the day and catch a glimpse of the plans and new construction of the Children’s Garden.

The $5 adult admission charge for the event gives full access to the park for the day. Children younger than 16 are admitted for free.

There will also be refreshments for sale, including baked delights, local cooked foods and juices.

“It is going to be a wonderful day, with something for everyone, whether it be walking the grounds, sitting in the shade with coconut juice or joining in with the many games and crafts which will be available,” says Ora Hollebon, chairman of the Garden Club. “Music will be performed by the Clifton Hunter School, George Town Primary School and the Boy Scouts Band at intervals throughout the day, which will certainly delight the crowd.

“It’s a good opportunity to come out and enjoy the attractions of the Botanic Park during the weekend.”

This is the fourth event of its kind to be organized by the Garden Club of Grand Cayman and is intended to encourage residents to visit the Botanic Park.

Garden Club

The members of the Garden Club regularly meet on the first Thursday of each month, at different venues, and light refreshments are provided following a short tour of the garden or facility at which they are meeting. New members are always welcome and one does not need to have a garden to join. There are plenty of opportunities to volunteer and assist with a wide variety of national projects the club undertakes.

Previous projects have included landscaping of the gardens at The Pines Retirement Home, Cayman Islands Museum, National Gallery, University College of the Cayman Islands, Francis Bodden Girls Home, The Boy Scout Headquarters and Bonaventure Boys Home. The club is also building four private room gardens at the new Cayman HospiceCare facility.

There will be a membership table at the Family Fun Day with details on how to join and the opportunity to chat with current members.

For more information, contact Ora Hollebon or the Garden Club at [email protected]