Burns Supper for Cayman HospiceCare

Don ye tartans and raise a glass, as the Cayman Islands once again celebrates the life of Robbie Burns, Scotland’s famous lyricist and national poet.

Cayman HospiceCare is once again partnering with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland to bring the 3rd annual Burns Supper to Cayman, held at the Grand Old House on Jan. 26.

This global celebration started 200 years ago when a group of Burns’ friends met to celebrate his life. Burns led a very colorful but, sadly, short life. He had a keen eye for the ladies, fathered 12 children, and died at the age of 37. It is rumored that he has over 600 descendants. His famous works include “Auld Lang Syne,” “Tam O’Shanter,” “Ae Fond Kiss,” “Scots Wha Hae,” and many more.

The evening promises to be as lively and entertaining as in previous years. “You don’t need to be a haggis-loving Scot to enjoy the memory of Burns,” says event organizer Kerrie McMillan.

Food, drink and merriment

Starting off with a cocktail reception, all the traditional formalities are followed: The Parade of the Haggis led by piper Alistair Bird, Address to the Haggis, Loyal Toast – Immortal Memory, Address to the Lassies and Reply from the Lassies. Entertainment will be provided by the Singrays A Capella Ensemble.

The four-course dinner includes the option of the traditional haggis, a bottle of red wine, a bottle of white wine and a bottle of Macallan whisky per table. When that has been consumed, a cash bar is offered.

This year, the organizers invited Joe Cabassa, the global brand ambassador for Macallan whisky. Cabassa will say a few words about Macallan and then conduct a whisky tasting.

On display will be a bottle of 65-year-old Macallan Lalique, valued at a mere $30,000. Purchasers welcome!

After the formalities, whether you have two left feet or not, you are invited to join in the Scottish Country Dancing, led by Lesley Jennings.

This charity event is always about having fun and knowing that all profits go directly to supporting the operating costs of Cayman HospiceCare.

Cayman HospiceCare

Cayman HospiceCare is the leading community resource in the areas of palliative and end-of-life care. It is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to providing dignified, quality comfort care, at no cost, to anyone living in the Cayman Islands with cancer or other end-stage diseases. It is committed to enhancing and improving the lives of all those affected by death, and to assuring long-term emotional, spiritual and general well-being to survivors after loss.

Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased directly from Cayman HospiceCare. For more information on the event, contact Kerrie McMillan at [email protected] or call 945-7447.