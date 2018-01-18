Books & Books launches toy drive for hospital

With the kids all-consumed with Nerf Blasters and Hatchimals brought by Santa Claus, it’s likely there are some neglected, older toys lying around that could do with a loving new home.

How about donating them to the Cayman Islands Hospital’s Pediatric Ward?

In the latest demonstration of “CaymanKind,” Books & Books at Camana Bay is collecting all sorts of toys to upgrade the ward’s soft play area. Simply drop your donation into one of the marked bags in-store before Jan. 31.

Books & Books’ employee Silvia Rudon Figueroa was inspired to start the initiative after taking her 8-month-old son Silas to the Cayman Islands Hospital for a check-up.

“She just felt that the toys were a little ‘over loved’ in the unit,” explains Terry Cleaver, manager of Books & Books. “We were discussing ideas for 2018 and Silvia felt that we could reach out to our amazing customers and see if they would help.”

At time of press, the store had amassed eight large bags full of toys.

“It’s a very eclectic mix so far – from dolls to educational toys, wooden toys to art packs, and even some books,” says Cleaver. “Children have been dropping off items that clearly mean a great deal to them but want to donate something too.”

A wide variety of toys are welcome. The team will sort and separate the donations according to age range, and ensure all items meet health and safety regulations.

“The most obvious concern is always around small loose parts, avoiding things like marbles or anything that wee ones could mistake for food, but we will work with the nurses to ensure that everything is fit for purpose,” Cleaver adds.

As thoughts turn to spring cleaning and “out with the old” for the New Year, it is the ideal time to de-clutter the toy box and give those forgotten games to the next generation of owners.