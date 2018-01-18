The spotlight will shine on Cayman’s talented musicians and entertainers once again as the 10th annual Muzaic festival takes place this month.

Spanning four days and multiple venues, the event, organized by the Cayman Music and Entertainment Association, showcases local talent, encourages future musicians, and recognizes musical icons on-island.

Schedule

DJ Showcase

On Friday, the DJ Showcase will kick off the festival with high energy DJ performances. Taking place at Cayman Cabana on North Church Street from 5 p.m. till 2 a.m., there is a $10 cover charge after 10 p.m. with tickets available from Funky Tang’s and Jacques Scott outlets or at the gate. DJs include DJ Steven King, DJ Sheriff, DJ Neil Sam, DJ Martino Connolly, Super C, DJ Frost, Mix Master and others.

Young Musicians Showcase and Musical Salute

Keeping up the musical momentum, the Young Musicians Showcase will take place on Saturday at the Harquail Theatre from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to attend. Many of the island’s top musical students from a variety of schools will appear.

Following the showcase, a Musical Salute will take place at Da Station Bar from 5 p.m. to midnight and is free to attend.

Award Ceremony

Recognizing Cayman’s musical talent, the association will hold its Award Ceremony on Sunday at the Harquail Theatre, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and entrance free of charge. Award categories include Long Service awards, The Jazzy B award and the Icon award.

This year’s Icon awardee will be musical centenarian Wellesley Howell.

“Mr. Howell is more than deserving and is the first non-born-Caymanian to receive this award,” explained Jeán-eric ‘Notch’ Smith, president of the Cayman Music and Entertainment Association. “Not only has he lived an exemplary life committed to his love of live music, but as a band leader he has inspired the succeeding generation to take music seriously and pursue it as a professional career.

His band Howell and The Links is responsible for being a gateway for many local musicians to enter the local entertainment scene and then to transition on into other bands as professional musicians. Additionally, he has been an integral part of many iconic local recordings whilst simultaneously operating as a successful local businessman.”

Live Musicians Showcase

Closing out the festival on Monday is the Live Musicians Showcase, from 3 p.m. till late at Margaritaville bar and restaurant. There will be a $10 cover charge with tickets available from Funky Tang’s and all Jacques Scott outlets. Bands performing include The Neverines, Regeneration Band, Backbeat, LocalMotion 345.

CMEA

As well as Muzaic, the music association also organizes the annual Sounds of Love Benefit Concert which supports ailing musicians of yesteryear with urgent medical issues.

“CMEA is essential to the proper governance of the local entertainment scene, which is a vital component of the local tourism product,” explains Smith. “Events like Muzaic are important to the social fabric and culture of Cayman as they build on the foundation of the past by recognizing contributions of those who have long labored to keep music alive and also showcase the current musical offerings on-island while creating a path for the local musicians of tomorrow. Many of these local artists still continue to strive toward international recognition which, when accomplished, will undoubtedly place the Cayman Islands on the world scene in a positive light.”