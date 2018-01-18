It’s a brand new year and everyone starts it off with a fresh outlook. They are raring to go – ready to embrace a healthier lifestyle and get fit!

That’s certainly the sentiment in the first few weeks of January, but how to keep motivated and find the right program to ensure long-term success? The inaugural LiveWell event, being held on Jan. 20 at the ARC in Camana Bay, steps in to boost those New Year’s resolutions and help people meet their goals. It’s like a B12 shot of energy for those who need it most.

“Never before has Cayman held such a comprehensive and varied celebration of health and wellness,” says Publisher of Cayman Health, Vicki Legge. “LiveWell really explores these subjects from all angles. We’re also thrilled to have such an impressive line-up of partners involved – from studios and salons to medical practices – all ready to share their expertise and motivate the crowd.”

No ordinary experience, LiveWell takes the subject of wellness to a whole new level. You’ve never seen an event like this one, where cookie-cutter booths are replaced by lounges and designer boutique nooks. It is a wellness experience and groundbreaking shopping event. Three live stages bring the message to the public with entertainment and interactive sessions reminiscent of the global TED Talks series. Experts share their knowledge and answer questions to help people get focused and on the right track.

“LiveWell is going to be a new experience to Cayman, like none other,” says Taylor Vaughn, Marketing and Sales Supervisor at Pinnacle Media (Cayman Health’s parent company). “Catering to both men and women, it gives the chance to talk with industry leaders in health, beauty and wellness, and to get hands-on with a packed program of activities. I cannot wait for people to see everything LiveWell has to offer!”

Beyond informative presentations, attendees can discover the extraordinary number of spas, beauty, fitness and fresh food-focused options that are available on the island. This was the main inspiration for the creation of LiveWell. Who knew there were so many ways to truly enjoy getting healthy? Aerial fitness is now a reality, thanks to Quinntessential Movement, along with Rave Aerobics at FloMotion and Zumba at Anytime Fitness. Want to get up close and personal? Head out to the Fitness Pavilion with scheduled trial classes throughout the day. Bring your sneakers and join right in! What better way to see what fitness solution is your best fit?

Speaking of which, Ryde Cayman, the next generation of indoor cycling, will be hosting a demonstration in the Fitness Pavilion as well. Bored of the same-old, same-old? Ryde Cayman, located in Camana Bay, will change your perspective on indoor cycling fitness forever.

Those curious about the latest, cutting edge beauty and aesthetic treatments available right here in Grand Cayman will want to spend time indoors browsing Beauty & Lifestyle Row. Why fly overseas when you can take advantage of state-of-the art technology in the hands of the certified doctors and therapists practicing in these islands? Have all of your questions answered and book your treatments there and then! Definitely swing by the Kirk Freeport lounge to discover their exclusive brands, such as Bare Minerals. Beauty demos are on the menu!

Of course, in order to feel and look good on the outside, you need to monitor your insides. Surf the wave of organic, natural cuisine and learn how a change in diet could be just what you need to change your outlook on life for the better. Your entrance to LiveWell includes samples of delicious, nutritious nibbles served up by local cafes and restaurants such as Island Naturals and Vivo.

Finally, the important subjects of health, beauty and wellness can be addressed at one premier event that answers the eternal question: How can I live a better life?

“We thought it was high time someone brought all of these amazing professionals together under one roof and celebrated what a diverse wellness scene Cayman boasts today,” Vaughn explains. “It’s going to be something to see; you won’t want to miss it.”

This is your moment to take control of your life and LiveWell!

The LiveWell wellness experience and shopping event runs from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20. Only $10 admission, donated to a local charity, enters a chance to win one of many fabulous door prizes, drawn every hour. Additional prize draws offered by participating vendors.