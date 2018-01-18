A former government facilities management employee has been charged with 11 criminal counts related to the theft of rent money that was paid for the use of public community centers.

The 38-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with eight counts of obtaining property by deception, two counts of false accounting and one count of theft.

The allegations relate to what police said was the theft of cash and other items valued at a total of more than $30,000.

“The thefts and purchases occurred between 2012 and 2016 while the woman was employed by the Cayman Islands government,” the police noted.

The suspect, who police did not identify, is due to appear in court Tuesday.

The former administrator at the Facilities Management Department was arrested in August 2017 on suspicion of theft. Government officials told the Cayman Compass last year that the employee left the public service before her arrest on Aug. 16, 2017.

The alleged thefts were uncovered in two audits conducted during 2017, the first in March and the second in May. Those records were passed to the Facilities Management Department which then notified the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

According to a statement police gave the Compass about the initial arrest, “It is alleged that in her former position [the suspect] arranged for short-term rental of government facilities to a community group … and that monies paid by the group to the woman were not paid to the Cayman Islands government finance department.”

Typically, the government charges private companies and nonprofit groups for the use of its civic centers, although exemptions can be made to those rental charges for events considered community enrichment activities. In this case, the allegation is that the government employee simply did not pass on funds she collected for those rents to the public purse.

The government has a number of community centers around the islands. One of the theft cases being looked into involved rent money paid for the use of the South Sound Community Centre facility.