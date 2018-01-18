There were no cruise ships in port Thursday after all four captains decided conditions were too rough to moor in George Town harbor.

The skippers opted not to use the alternate landing point on the southern coast of the island, at Spotts Terminal, and headed back out to sea.

David Carmichael, who runs Caribbean Marine Services, said his boats were ready and able to ferry the passengers to shore.

He said cruise ships had been tendered in worse conditions this season and he was baffled by the decision.

“We were all set up and ready to go, then one ship canceled and the rest followed suit. It was the captains’ call,” he said.

No one from the Port Authority responded to requests for comment Thursday.

The Regal Princess, MSC Opera, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Sensation were all due in port but all were listed as “missed” arrivals on the Port Authority website.