Gas station on Shamrock Road robbed

Two men held up the Barcam Esso on Shamrock Road in George Town in an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

Police said the robbery occurred around 5:30 a.m.

The robbers took an undisclosed quantity of cash and made their getaway in a dark-colored compact vehicle, heading in the direction of central George Town.

The men are described as both being about 6 feet tall, one being of proportionate build wearing blue jeans and a plain, white T-shirt, while the other was of stocky build, wearing all black.

No shots were fired in the robbery and no one was injured, police said.