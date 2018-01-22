The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands is inviting underwater photographers to submit their work for consideration to be part of an exhibit to highlight the International Year of the Coral Reef.

The Year of the Coral Reef is part of a program of the International Coral Reef Initiative – an informal partnership between nations and organizations which strive to preserve coral reefs and related ecosystems around the world.

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands plans to recognize this initiative with an exhibition of underwater photography, with a focus on the reefs around the Cayman Islands.

The exhibition will be supported by a series of events and lectures held in partnership with local environmental authorities and educators, organizers said in a press release.

Photographers are invited to submit their work, in electronic format, marked for the attention of the attention of the curator at

[email protected] The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. A maximum of three works per photographer will be considered.

Submissions must be accompanied by a biography (200 words maximum) and should include a link to the photographer’s website, if applicable.

Successful applicants will be notified by email by Feb. 20. Final artwork needs to be delivered “exhibition ready” to the National Gallery on Saturday, March 17.

The exhibition will run from Friday, March 23, through Friday, April 27.