Cayman swimmers in Florida for regional championships

Young swimmers from Cayman spent the weekend competing in the Union Americana de Natacion (UANA) Swimming Cup championships in Coral Springs, Florida.

The Cayman squad placed a credible ninth out of 32 countries entered in the tournament.

The three-day competition, which kicked off Friday, included 392 swimmers from the Caribbean, South America and Central America. It is the first UANA Cup for the CCCAN and CONSANAT Federations.

Cayman’s National Team consisted of 17 swimmers – 11 on the women’s team and six on the men’s team.

On the women’s team were Sam Bailey, Jillian Crooks, Sabine Ellison, Raya Embury-Brown, Alison Jackson, Sarah Jackson, Avery Lambert, Emily Link, Ella Plunkett, Ria Plunkett and Stephanie Royston.

The men’s team consisted of Jake Bailey, Stefano Bonati, Jordan Crooks, Corey Frederick-Westerborg, Matt Somerville and Eddie Weber.

The age categories for the races, which were conducted in a 50-meter pool, were 11-12, 13-14 and 15-17 years old.