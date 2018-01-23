CIFA to host under 15 girls’ football festival

In its ongoing efforts to develop youth football for girls, the Cayman Islands Football Association hosted a football festival for female players aged 15 and under on Saturday at the CIFA Centre in Prospect.

Around 35 girls from Grand Cayman’s major football clubs, including Elite SC, Sunset FC, Academy SC and George Town Sports Club, along with players from Cayman Brac and several other schools, participated in a fun day of football.

The main aim of the football festival is to encourage female students from primary and high schools, who are not currently affiliated with clubs, to come out and enjoy a fun day of football in the hope that they get involved with club football and sign up for the 2018 season. Players from local clubs were invited to participate in the festival to assist with the recruitment drive.

The festival was hosted by Shakeina Bush, chairwoman of CIFA’s Women’s Committee and assistant coach of the U-15 Girls National Team, along with a number of female coaches and personnel, including Martha Godet from Elite SC, Donna Wilson from GTSC and Janique Samson.

Assisting with the organization of the event was CIFA’s executive team, including CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker and Neil Murray, chairman of CIFA’s Youth Committee.

Commenting on the festival and girls’ involvement in youth football, Ms. Bush said, “The festival was a truly wonderful occasion and those who came out to support the event saw the talent and potential that we have in girls football. I encourage every young lady to get involved with and be a part of the various girls’ leagues. I especially encourage all the girls who participate in the CUC Girls’ Primary Football League and the Dart Under 14 Girls’ High School League to join a club. This gives them the opportunity to continue playing and improve their skills.”

Ms. Bush added, “I also encourage coaches and former senior female club and national team players to come out to these festivals and to get involved with girls youth football in general. Our young ladies need coaching, assistance with developing their talents and support in building their love for the game.”

Parents, coaches, volunteers and potential players can contact Shakeina Bush at 927-8188 or via email at [email protected] for further information on the girls’ leagues.