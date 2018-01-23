Business in brief: Campbells welcomes new articled clerk Demi McLean

Demi McLean has joined Campbells’ training program as the law firm’s newest articled clerk.

Originally from Cayman Brac, Ms. McLean is a graduate of BPP University in Manchester, where she was awarded a Graduate Diploma in Law and a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice.

Campbells’ 18-month training program includes a rotation between different departments and ensures each recipient receives active mentorship and experience across all departments.

Campbells sponsors the St. Ignatius A Level law program and offers regular summer placements to aspiring lawyers.

BritCay donates $2,000 to retirement home

British Caymanian Insurance Company Limited has donated $2,000 to The Pines Retirement Home.

“We have been donating to the home since 2009 and since then we have contributed $14,000,” said BritCay General Manager John Cameron.

“We are delighted to be able to help retirees who have given so much to the Cayman Islands.”

Margot MacInnis joins Grant Thornton

Global accountancy, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton announced the recruitment of Margot MacInnis as a director of Grant Thornton Specialist Services (Cayman) Limited, the firm’s Cayman-based restructuring and insolvency practice.

Ms. MacInnis has more than 20 years’ experience in restructuring and insolvency, with a focus on cross-border work in Cayman, BVI, Bermuda, Bahamas, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, France and the United States.

As a qualified insolvency practitioner in Cayman, Ms. MacInnis takes appointments as both an office holder and officer of the Grand Court. She is also a chartered accountant, certified fraud examiner, and certified anti-money laundering specialist.

Hugh Dickson, managing director of Grant Thornton Specialist Services, said Ms. MacInnis is a “fantastic addition to the Grant Thornton team.”

“Margot has an excellent reputation and network of connections in the offshore insolvency and restructuring market; having been appointed to some of the largest insolvency appointments in the Caribbean,” he added. “She brings critical thinking and broad perspective to client engagements. She has also trailblazed the use of data mining in the region for asset recovery and realization purposes.”

Consulting program open to small businesses

Small businesses facing challenges are invited to participate in the Student Consulting Program, a partnership between the Ministry of Commerce, the University College of the Cayman Islands and Cayman National Bank.

The 10 week-program matches participating small business owners with a team of students, enrolled in UCCI’s upper-level entrepreneurship and small business management course. The team works to help solve a business challenge, such as implementing a proper marketing strategy. Organizers said business owners will gain free and confidential advice, while students are able to put their skills into practice.

Businesses that apply should be already established and have a problem that, when resolved, will result in an improvement to the business. “Owners must have a sincere interest in solving problems and improving business operations and the willingness to spend the necessary time and effort with the student team,” the organizers said in a press release.

“I encourage business owners to take advantage of this great opportunity,” said Commerce Minister Joseph Hew. “This program is one of several efforts the ministry is undertaking to encourage, develop and assist small businesses. Not only will it provide immediate benefits to small businesses, but it will be a great learning experience for the students who may very likely own a business in the future.”

Business owners who best demonstrate needs in a specific area, such as marketing, accounts or business management, will be selected to participate, enabling program coordinators to match the business with students in a particular field of study. Students and business owners can meet as often as necessary over the course of the program.

Interested small businesses are asked to email [email protected] by Wednesday, Feb. 7. The Student Consulting Program is set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Articled clerk joins Collas Crill

Jared Awe has joined offshore law firm Collas Crill as articled clerk in the firm’s Cayman Islands office.

The 18-month articled clerk program, designed to develop the legal practice and professional skills of future lawyers, will see Mr. Awe rotate between the firm’s departments, to gain experience across commercial and corporate law, investment funds and dispute resolution as well as fiduciary and property.

Before joining the firm, Mr. Awe attended The University of Law in Manchester, where he completed the Graduate Diploma in Law and Legal Practice course.

Before studying law, he was an investment analyst at a private family office in Grand Cayman where he focused on fundamental analysis of equity investment products.

Alan de Saram, managing partner of Collas Crill in Cayman, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jared to the firm. We look forward to doing as much as we can to support Jared in his articles and his development as a Cayman Islands attorney at law.”