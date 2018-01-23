Proud of Them: Joshewa Frederick-Charlery honored for football prowess

Footballer Joshewa Frederick-Charlery, 20, is being recognized by the Proud of Them initiative for his sporting achievements.

He has played football since 2004 in the U-13, U-15, U-17, U-21 and men’s local leagues. He subsequently went on to develop into a sought-after Premier League player, competing for Bodden Town and Academy football clubs. For most of his local football career, Joshewa has also played for the Cayman Athletics Sports Club, another football team on island.

The George Town player has represented the Cayman Islands as a national footballer at U-20, U-23 and in the senior men’s team in Caribbean Football Union, Olympic, CONCACAF and FIFA competitions in countries such as Curaçao, Haiti and Belize, as well as on his own turf.

Joshewa has coached the U-11 side and refereed matches in the local primary school league, all in an effort to give back to the community which has groomed and supported his sports career from a young age.

His junior football career was noteworthy for many highlights. These includes his team, Cayman Athletics Sport Club, winning the U-17 league championship, placing third in the Disney International Cup and being one of the U-13 Football Association Cup champions in the 2009-10 season. On an individual level, Joshewa’s superior football talents were recognized and he was the Golden Boot winner for the U-15s in both the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.

In addition to Joshewa’s football career, he participated in track, cricket and swimming throughout primary and high school. He has used his ability in football to secure both athletic and academic scholarships to further his education and to gain international exposure in his sport.

In May 2017, he graduated from Northwest Kansas Technical College with an associate degree. He was highlighted at that college as Sportsman of the 2016 season and was the college team’s football captain in his senior year.

Since August 2017, Joshewa has been pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Longwood University in Virginia on scholarship, and competes for that university’s soccer team, which is rated NCAA Division 1, the highest level sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletics Association in the United States. By October 2017, he was already featured as the MVP of a match.

The Proud of Them initiative recognizes the positive achievements of young people between the ages of 10 and 25. Through a public nomination process, individuals are honored in various categories. Each person selected is featured for six months on billboards across the Cayman Islands and receives a certificate and $500.