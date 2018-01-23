Man critical after Newlands car crash

The male driver of a Honda Integra that was involved in a two-vehicle collision Monday night remained in hospital Tuesday with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the collision with a Chevrolet Tahoe occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Hirst Road, Newlands.

After the vehicles collided, the Honda left the roadway and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop against a fence nearby, police said.

Emergency personnel transported the drivers of both vehicles to the Cayman Islands Hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated and subsequently discharged. The driver of the Honda remained in critical condition Tuesday.