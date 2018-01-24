The Cayman Islands musician who was shot outside his home on Monday, Jan. 15, told the Cayman Compass this week that he believes he knows who shot him and suspects retaliation was the motive in connection with the incident.

“Yes, I know who it was,” Dexter Bodden said Tuesday afternoon shortly after leaving the Cayman Islands Hospital. “I’m very, very upset, extremely angry.”

Mr. Bodden said he was aware that the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service made an arrest shortly after the shooting, but he said that suspect had since been released.

“They arrested and detained [the person] and then released them without charge,” he said.

An RCIPS spokesperson confirmed late Tuesday, when asked about it by the Cayman Compass, that an arrest had been made in connection with the Jan. 15 shooting. The individual involved was released on police bail and was not charged at the time, the spokesperson said.

“We took Mr. Bodden’s statement [after the shooting],” the RCIPS statement noted. “We followed up with that, [and] arrested a suspect not long after the shooting. At this point in the investigation, the evidence does not substantiate a charge.”

Mr. Bodden was initially listed in critical condition after he was shot outside his house on Avon Way off Eastern Avenue.

Shot in his car

According to police, a lone suspect approached Mr. Bodden’s vehicle just after he arrived home and fired into the car, with one bullet striking the victim in his lower torso.

Mr. Bodden underwent surgeries the next two days and slowly recovered from his injuries. In addition to being shot in the abdomen, a bullet grazed his left wrist causing relatively minor damage. Mr. Bodden said, if that wound had been more serious, he might not have been able to play guitar any longer.

Mr. Bodden’s musical talent is well-known both at home and abroad. He played for more than two decades in the Nashville, Tennessee area, where he performed under the name “The Calypso Cowboy.”