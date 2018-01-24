The Cayman Rugby Football Union is inviting female players between the ages of 14 and 18 to sign up to play.

The Cayman Islands’ under-18 girls program was introduced a year ago, and came about as a result of a number of girls being exposed to the sport in school through their PE lessons, organizers said.

With 20 girls already enrolled in the program, the Rugby Football Union hopes to put together a team that is able to compete in future competitions.

Rugby is one of the fastest growing team sports in the USA, and has recently been added as an Olympic sport.

The Rugby Football Union and coaching team of Katy Bayles, Lisa Kemp and Laura Willighan are actively seeking new members between the ages of 14-18 to enhance the girls program. Current members include athletes from soccer, track and swimming, such as Molly Kehoe and Alana Sinclair.

“Exciting plans to compete in domestic leagues and opportunities to travel to attend international tournaments ensures that there will be exposure to grow and develop their skills. The first outing will be for a squad to compete in the Las Vegas Sevens at the end of February, where the Cayman teenagers will take on some of the best high school teams in the USA,” said Caroline Deegan, operations manager of the Cayman Rugby Football Union said in the press release.

Training will take place between 3:30 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday at 10-11 a.m. at the South Sound Rugby pitch.

Those interested in trying out for the team can contact Edward Westin (Youth Development Officer) at [email protected]