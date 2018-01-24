Computers donated to elderly Brackers

Elderly residents on Cayman Brac will have access to donated computers to help them learn computing skills or to develop ones they already have, thanks to a donation from the National Council of Voluntary Organisations.

The NCVO donated two desktop computers to the Older Persons’ Programme in Cayman Brac last week. The charity noted in a press release that the donation was made possible through the guidance of the Department of Children and Family Services, which has been assisting elderly Brac residents with basic computer classes.

Simply Computers in Grand Cayman refurbished the two computers, while NCVO staff member Trevor Blake packaged them for shipping, and Patricia Bolton and Chevaughn Le’Vel transported the computers to the Brac.

The computers will be temporarily placed at the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre, said DCFS Social Worker Bouvia Ferguson.

“The classes will be held there until a permanent location can be identified that can facilitate more computers,” she said.

The community center provides a central location, making the computers more accessible to older residents in the community and for others who would like to learn, the press release noted.

“We just want this to be a recorded milestone and a springboard for others in the community to join in as we continue to bridge the technological gap for older persons,” Ms. Ferguson said.

In early 2017, the NCVO received a donation to purchase four new computers, which led to the repurposing of the older ones; two of the other machines are now in use by teachers in classrooms at Miss Nadine’s Preschool on Grand Cayman.

“The NCVO is very pleased to see older persons in the Brac developing themselves through the gift of these repurposed desktops. We encourage other entities to engage with the DCFS to further meet the needs of the Sister Islands community,” said NCVO Board Chairman Tim Courtis.