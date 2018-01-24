Crash witnesses sought

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a collision in Newlands, Savannah Monday evening to come forward.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers came upon the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Hirst Road involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Honda Integra. After the vehicles collided, the Honda left the roadway and collided with a utility pole before coming to a stop against a fence nearby.

Police said the Honda driver remained in very serious condition following the accident.

The accident was one of 34 motor vehicle collisions recorded between Friday and Tuesday..

Witnesses should call Constable Athelston Watts of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254. Calls after hours should be routed to the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.